UVA Health selects chief pharmacy officer

Danielle Griggs, PharmD, will be the chief pharmacy officer of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health, effective Oct. 18.

She will be in charge of more than 500 employees and pharmacy operations among four hospitals, according to an Oct. 11 news release from UVA Health. Dr. Griggs joined the system in 2016 as a pharmacy manager before filling leadership roles for medication formulary, clinical and operational programs, drug shortages, and 340B operations and compliance. In 2019, she became the system's senior pharmacy director.

Dr. Griggs will replace Robert Guanci, PharmD, who has held the C-suite role since late 2019.