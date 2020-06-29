US warns that 2nd COVID-19 wave could worsen generic drug shortages

A federal intelligence report found that the U.S. is likely to see a worsening shortage of generic drugs if another round of shutdowns occurs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ABC News.

The federal report, created by the Department of Homeland Security and distributed to government agencies last week, found that the U.S. already is seeing shortages of more than 200 drugs and supplies due to international shutdowns.

The report is warning that another round of shutdowns could further strain the system in a way that many U.S.-based drugmakers would be "unable to quickly offset," according to ABC.

"Chinese factories that produce raw ingredients for common antibiotics closed for weeks as of March, and India's lockdown extended until the end of May," the report said, according to ABC. "France, Germany, and China have also considered reimposing lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases have begun to reemerge."

