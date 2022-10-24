US low on amoxicillin

The infection antibiotic amoxicillin is in short supply among at least three drugmakers, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and Bloomberg.

As of Oct. 20, 14 of London-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals' amoxicillin products and nine of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals' supply are part of the national shortage, according to the ASHP's drug shortage website.

Amoxicillin comes in many forms — including capsules, powders and chewable tablets — but the most common type children take is the liquid form, which makes up at least 19 products that are part of the dearth.

Hikma's oral amoxicillin drugs are on allocation, meaning the drugmaker is curbing new orders to ensure it can meet current contracts. Teva told ASHP it expects its back-ordered products to return to normal supply levels between late October and early December.

Novartis' Sandoz business also has a lack of the antibiotic because of "significant" demand, a company spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Hikma, Teva and Sandoz account for three of four top manufacturers of the drug, according to Bloomberg. There are other antibiotics available, but the CDC recommends amoxicillin as a "first-line therapy" for multiple common pediatric infections.