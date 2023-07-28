UofL Health opens full-service pharmacy in underserved area

UofL Health's Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville, Ky., has opened its own full-service pharmacy, according to a July 27 news release.

The addition of the hospital pharmacy will bring easier access to medications for residents in the medically underserved area of south Louisville where other retail pharmacies have previously closed.

"For current patients, our pharmacists have easy access to your medical records and strong relationships with medical staff under the same roof, helping to provide a greater continuity of care," Bob Fink, PharmD, vice president of UofL Health System's pharmacy services said in a statement. "The full-service pharmacy, though, is offered to our surrounding community, ultimately filling the void left by the chain stores that have recently closed."

The full-service pharmacy offers both the services of a retail pharmacy and a specialty one. Patients can now fill maintenance or acute-need prescriptions on-site including for special medications. It will offer immunization vaccines, outpatient infusion services, diabetes testing, tobacco cessation, the opioid overdose antidote Naloxone and acute antiviral therapies.