Top PBMs by 2021 market share

Three major players dominate the pharmacy benefit manager market, accounting for 80 percent of all prescription claims handled in 2021, according to the Drug Channels Institute.
A breakdown of PBM market share, by estimated total equivalent prescription claims managed in 2021:
CVS Caremark: 33 percent
Express Scripts: 26 percent
OptumRx (UnitedHealth): 21 percent
Humana Pharmacy Solutions: 8 percent
MedImpact Healthcare Systems: 4 percent
Prime Therapeutics: 4 percent
All other PBMs and cash pay: 4 percent
