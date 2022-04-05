Top PBMs by 2021 market share

Three major players dominate the pharmacy benefit manager market, accounting for 80 percent of all prescription claims handled in 2021, according to the Drug Channels Institute.

A breakdown of PBM market share, by estimated total equivalent prescription claims managed in 2021:

CVS Caremark: 33 percent

Express Scripts: 26 percent

OptumRx (UnitedHealth): 21 percent

Humana Pharmacy Solutions: 8 percent

MedImpact Healthcare Systems: 4 percent



Prime Therapeutics: 4 percent

All other PBMs and cash pay: 4 percent

