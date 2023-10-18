The No. 1 priority among hospital pharmacy leaders

Similar to many healthcare sectors, staffing shortages are compounding issues for hospital pharmacy leaders, according to a LinkedIn poll conducted by Becker's.

In an early October poll, 460 respondents answered the question, "As a hospital pharmacy leader, what is your No. 1 issue at the moment?"

Forty-five percent said "staff shortages," 23% selected "drug shortages," 28% chose "financial pressures" and 5% said "other."

For years, there's been a persistent shortage of pharmacy technicians, which can lead to pharmacists filling pharmacy tech roles, and thus, not working at the top of their licenses. McKinsey & Co. also recently projected that the U.S. will have a shortage of 38,675 pharmacists by 2031.

The issue of staff shortages could also be related to workforce issues in retail pharmacies: Rite Aid declared bankruptcy Oct. 15 and is reportedly planning on closing between 400 and 500 stores, and Walgreens and CVS workers are planning a potential walkout in late October to protest understaffing.