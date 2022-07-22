The drug-pricing bill wading through Congress: 3 things to know

For months, legislators have chipped away at President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act, with the resulting leftovers centering around lowering drug costs for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, according to The Washington Post.

Two more things to know:

1. The Senate version of the bill's biggest targets are to require drugmakers to pay Medicare if the drug's price rises faster than inflation rates, which would begin in 2023, and to allow the HHS to negotiate prices for drugs, which would take effect in 2026.

2. Another tenet of the legislation is limiting the copay for Medicare and Medicaid recipients, which is expected to pass into law, according to CNN.