Shortage of 88% of local anesthetics sees another delay

The ongoing shortage of local anesthetics, including bupivacaine and lidocaine solutions, has been extended, drugmakers told the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Pharmaceutical companies have continually postponed their resupply dates, and in a March 6 update, some delayed the dates again.

Here are the new estimated resupply dates and drug availabilities, according to the ASHP:

Bupivacaine: 38 unavailable, nine available

Areva Pharmaceuticals is temporarily importing 0.25% and 0.5% solutions of bupivacaine from Fisiopharma, its Italy-based supplier.





Eugia US has six products on back order and expects a release date in March.





Fresenius Kabi has seven on back order and estimates a resupply date between mid-March and early April.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals has five bupivacaine products on back order. For 0.25% 10 milliliter, 0.5% 10 milliliter and 0.75% 10 milliliter solutions, Hikma predicts a release date between late May and early June. It also expects its 0.25% 30 milliliter and 0.5% 30 milliliter vials to be available between late July and early August.





Pfizer has 17 products on back order, and the company said it expects five to be available in March, two in April, four in May, one in June, three in July and two in August.

Bupivacaine with epinephrine: 20 unavailable, zero available

Fresenius Kabi has eight injections on back order and cannot estimate a resupply date for its 0.25% 10 milliliter, 0.5% 30 milliliter and 0.75% 30 milliliter vials. The other five are expected to return to normal supply levels in March or early April.





Pfizer has 13 on back order. Six generic products are not expected to be available until February 2024, and the others have resupply dates between March and April.

Lidocaine: 48 unavailable, eight available

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has 2% lidocaine 5 milliliter syringes on allocation and did not share a resupply date.





Eugia has 11 products on back order and estimates a release date in late March for its 1% 2 milliliter, 2% 2 milliliter and 2% 5 milliliter vials. The company said it could not estimate a resupply date for the others.





Fresenius Kabi has 18 on back order, and most of its resupply dates are in March and April, with one in May. The company said it could not predict a resupply date for four products.





Hikma has four on back order and estimates release dates in March and April.





Pfizer has 14 on back order. Nearly all of them have resupply dates in March and April, and one of them, the 0.5% 50 milliliter flip top vials, has a release date of December.

Lidocaine with epinephrine: 23 unavailable, zero available