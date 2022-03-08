Rite Aid's chief pharmacy officer departs amid restructuring

Rite Aid has parted ways with chief pharmacy officer Jocelyn Konrad amid efforts to restructure its management team, the organization said March 8.

As part of the realignment, Rite Aid has consolidated pharmacy leadership and eliminated the COO position. As a result, COO Jim Peters and Ms. Konrad, also an executive vice president, "have left the company," Rite Aid said.

Karen Staniforth, senior vice president of clinical pharmacy services, will step into the chief pharmacy officer role. She will oversee centralized pharmacy operations alongside her current responsibilities. Andre Persaud, executive vice president and chief retail officer, will take over field operations and front-end operations for pharmacy.

The changes are part of "ongoing efforts to reduce costs and remove layers," Rite Aid President and CEO Heyward Donigan said in a news release.



View the full release here.