Postpartum depression drug may cost some nearly $16K out of pocket

Shelling out nearly $16,000 for a 14-day course of medication is what to expect for the wholesale cost of Zurzuvae, the first oral treatment for postpartum depression, according to a Nov. 7 news release from drugmaker Sage Therapeutics.

In its third quarter financial results, the company revealed the medication could cost $15,900.

The medication was approved by the FDA on Aug. 4 and has been touted as a promising treatment for 500,000 mothers who develop the condition each year. However, the cost could put it out of reach for many under-insured or uninsured patients.

Now, as Sage Therapeutics and partner Biogen gear up for the commercial launch of the medication, which should be available in December, the two are in talks with insurance companies to flesh out coverage plans for it, CNN reported.

Sage Therapeutics CEO Barry Greene said in its Q3 financial report that the goal is "to enable broad and equitable access for women with PPD who are prescribed this drug."