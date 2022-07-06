Pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid, FDA says

With the hopes of broadening access to COVID-19 care, the FDA allowed pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's antiviral treatment Paxlovid on July 6.

Pharmacists at test-to-treat sites already had the authorization to prescribe Paxlovid, but now any state-licensed pharmacist can prescribe and fill the two-drug regimen. Limitations include reviewing all prescribed and over-the-counter drugs the patient takes, as well as referring the patient to a physician if they have any recent kidney or liver problems.

The American Pharmacists Association applauded the decision.

"APhA thanks FDA for recognizing the expertise of pharmacists as critical providers of care for important COVID-19 treatments," APhA's interim executive vice president and CEO, Ilisa Bernstein, PharmD, said in a statement. "Opening the door for pharmacists as prescribers will open the door to equitable access at pharmacies in communities across the country."

The FDA's Paxlovid checklist for patient eligibility can be found here.