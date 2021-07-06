Pfizer vaccine's efficacy drops to 64% as delta variant spreads, Israeli study shows

In recent weeks, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was less effective at preventing infection and symptomatic disease in Israel, but remained highly effective at preventing hospitalization and serious illness, the nation's health ministry said July 5.

SInce June 6, the vaccine has been 64 percent effective at preventing infection and symptomatic disease and 93 percent effective in preventing serious illness in Israel.

Earlier studies from the Israeli government said Pfizer's vaccine was 94 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 and 97 percent effective at preventing severe illness. The new figures represent a drop in the vaccine's efficacy rate as the delta coronavirus variant spreads across the country and world, according to Bloomberg.

The time period the researchers studied also coincided with the Israeli government's lifting of social distancing requirements.