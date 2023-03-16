4.2M of Pfizer's prescription Nurtec packs marked with packaging error

More than 4 million packets of Pfizer's Nurtec, a migraine prescription drug, need a fix because the container is not child resistant, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said March 16.

The affected products are all Nurtec (rimegepant) orally disintegrating tablets, 75 milligram, eight-unit dose blister packs with expiration dates through June 2026.

Because the blister card is not child resistant, there is a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. No injuries have been reported.

Pharmacies nationwide have been contacted.