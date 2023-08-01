Pfizer laying off 69 in Illinois

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is laying off 69 employees in Lake Forest, Illinois, according to WARN filings published July 25.

"We have made the very difficult decision to discontinue some research projects to focus on programs where our innovation and investments may be best positioned to deliver high-impact breakthrough medicines and vaccines," a Pfizer spokesperson told Becker's.

The company noted that there may be opportunities for some employees to transition to new roles created within the company.





