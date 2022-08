Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, PhD, has tested positive for COVID-19, the executive said in an Aug. 15 statement on the company's website.

Dr. Bourla, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said he's experiencing mild symptoms. He is isolating and started a course of Pfizer's antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

"I am incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of my Pfizer colleagues who worked to make vaccines and treatments available for me and people around the world," Dr. Bourla said.