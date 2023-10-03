Paxlovid reduces COVID-19 mortality only among highest risk patients: Study

Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir-ritonavir), a COVID-19 antiviral treatment, was found to be effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths only among "the most clinically extremely vulnerable individuals," according to a study published Oct. 2 in JAMA.

A U.K.-based study reviewed 6,866 patients who had COVID-19 between February 2022 and February 2023, and researchers analyzed how Paxlovid worked against different risk levels to severe disease from COVID-19.

The study found that the antiviral was effective among severely and moderately immunocompromised patients. Efficacy measures failed to find statistically significant results among immunocompromised patients who had medical conditions associated with a high risk for complications from COVID-19 — but are not at severe risk — and unvaccinated people older than 70.

Paxlovid was approved in May to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases in adults who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.