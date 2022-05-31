Paxlovid is top at-home COVID-19 treatment, data shows

Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid has become the most-prescribed at-home COVID-19 treatment in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported May 30.

Clinicians have written more than 412,000 prescriptions for Paxlovid through May 6, compared to about 110,000 prescriptions for Merck's antiviral molnupiravir, according to data from Iqvia Holdings.

Clinical trial results show Paxlovid is more effective than molnupiravir, spurring the FDA to recommend clinicians use the latter only when alternative treatment options are not accessible or clinically appropriate. However, prescriptions for the two antivirals were comparable until March, partly due to low Paxlovid supplies in the U.S. Since then, supplies have grown, and the antiviral is now available at pharmacies across the country.

Physicians said they're also getting more comfortable prescribing Paxlovid, which could cause harmful effects if mixed with some medications.



"Now that Paxlovid has become much easier to obtain, by and large relative to where it was before, Paxlovid is mine and the majority of my colleagues' first choice," Ali Khan, MD, CMO of value-based strategy at primary care provider Oak Street Health, told the Journal.