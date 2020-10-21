Participant in AstraZeneca's Brazil COVID-19 trial who died didn't get vaccine

A participant in AstraZeneca's Brazil COVID-19 vaccine trial who died did not receive the vaccine, an anonymous source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The University of Oxford, which is jointly developing the vaccine with AstraZeneca, told CNBC the participant's death did not reveal any concerns about the trial's safety.

"The independent review in addition to the Brazilian regulator have recommended that the trial should continue," University of Oxford spokesperson Alexander Buxton told CNBC.

The news comes six weeks after a participant in AstraZeneca's U.K. trial developed transverse myelitis, a neurological condition in which the spinal cord becomes inflamed. The drugmaker resumed the trial in the U.K. Sept. 12 after gaining approval from the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority, the country's equivalent of the FDA, but has yet to continue the trial in the U.S.

