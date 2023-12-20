Older weight loss drugs rise in popularity in Ozempic era

Amid the rise of the Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjarno, older weight loss drugs are making a comeback in 2023, just like ripped jeans.

The popular new weight loss drugs gaining attention still remain inaccessible for many due to pricing, insurance coverage or lack thereof, and shortages, which is why some adults are now turning to older weight loss drugs instead, CNN reported Dec. 20.

As a result, there have been increasing prescriptions for drugs that are more within grasp. According to CNN, prescriptions for bupropion — an antidepressant medication used also to aid patients in quitting smoking with a side effect of weight loss — went up 29% between 2017 and 2023. Additionally, prescriptions for another drug, phentermine — a weight loss drug approved by the FDA in 1959 — rose 34% during the same time frame, according to the outlet.