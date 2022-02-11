Novavax finds its COVID-19 vaccine 80% effective in 12-17-year-olds

Novovax said phase three trial findings showed its protein-based vaccine was 82 percent effective against COVID-19 among 12- to 17-year-olds.

The trial included 2,247 adolescents in the U.S. and took place between May and September 2021, a period when delta was the dominant strain. The findings showed the two-dose vaccine was 82 percent effective against infection and no safety signals were observed, Novovax said in a Feb. 10 news release.

The drugmaker in January submitted an emergency use authorization request to the FDA for its vaccine in adults. In adults, the vaccine was 90.4 percent effective at preventing infection, trial findings showed.

Novovax said it plans to submit applications to regulators for the vaccine's use in adolescents in the first quarter of 2022.