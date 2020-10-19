NIH to test J&J, AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb drugs as COVID-19 treatments

The National Institutes of Health plans to test three drugs from Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie and Bristol Myers Squibb as treatments for COVID-19, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The three drugs are J&J's Remicade, Bristol Myers Squibb's Orencia and AbbVie's investigational drug CVC. They're all used to control immune systems.

The trial will see whether the drugs can treat respiratory distress and organ failure in severely ill COVID-19 patients, according to the Journal. It's expected to last up to 8 months and will enroll about 2,100 patients.

All patients also will receive remdesivir. The trial will evaluate whether the drugs lower severity of the disease, recovery time, death rate and use of hospital resources.



Read the full article here.

