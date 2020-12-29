More than 2 million people vaccinated, up to 15.7M doses expected to ship by end of year

More than 2 million people in the U.S. have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and an additional 15.7 million doses are scheduled to be shipped by the end of this week, according to CDC data cited by The Washington Post.

Eight million doses of Moderna's vaccine and 7.7 million doses of Pfizer's will be distributed over the next seven days, according to the Post.

The supply expected to be distributed by the end of 2020 is enough for about 5 percent of the country, covering about three-fourths of healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff, the Post reported.

Both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine require a second dose three to four weeks after patients receive the first dose. Second doses are scheduled to start being distributed in early January.

