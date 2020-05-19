Moncef Slaoui resigns from Moderna board, divests $10M in stock

Moncef Slaoui, PhD, the former pharmaceutical executive who was named chief advisor of the government's Operation Warp Speed program, resigned from Moderna's board and will divest his $10 million in stock options, Business Insider reported.

Dr. Slaoui had sat on the board of Moderna since 2017. Public officials, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have said his position with Moderna would have been a conflict of interest in his new role as head of COVID-19 vaccine development if he was incentivized to favor Moderna's vaccine.

Moderna told Business Insider that Dr. Slaoui resigned from the board last week and that he will divest his $10 million in stock options.

