Moderna vaccine may provide protection from COVID-19 for years, CEO says

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine may prevent infection from the virus for years, CBS News reported.

Mr. Bancel said at a virtual event that the "antibody decay generated by the vaccine in humans goes down very slowly."

There are still questions about how long immunity will last in older patients, whose immune systems go down over time, CBS News reported.

Mr. Bancel also said Moderna is close to providing evidence that its vaccine is effective against other strains of COVID-19.

Read the full article here.

