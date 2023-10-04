Moderna to move forward with combo flu, COVID-19 shot

Moderna is moving forward with plans to develop a combination vaccine for flu and COVID-19 after early-stage studies yielded positive results, the company said Oct. 3.

The company soon plans to start a phase 3 trial for the vaccine, mRNA-1038, in adults 50 and older. The vaccine, in early and mid-stage studies, generated a similar or greater immune response relative to two current flu shots. In terms of SARS-CoV-2, it achieved neutralizing antibody titers similar to the bivalent COVID-19 booster. No new side effects were identified beyond those seen with standalone flu and COVID-19 shots.

Moderna aims to secure regulatory approval for the vaccine in 2025.

"We are excited to move combination respiratory vaccines into Phase 3 development and look forward to partnering with public health officials to address the significant seasonal threat posed to people by these viruses," the company's CEO, Stephane Bancel, said in a statement.

Pfizer is also working to develop a combination shot targeting the respiratory viruses.