Moderna aims to start vaccine trials for 15 pathogens by 2025

Moderna aims to begin early-stage clinical trials of mRNA vaccines targeting 15 priority pathogens that pose a threat to public health by 2025, the company said March 7.

The drugmaker is prioritizing vaccine development against high-priority pathogens, including HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, identified by the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Moderna said its clinical portfolio currently includes vaccines targeting COVID-19, HIV, Nipah and Zika, with plans to advance programs against the remaining pathogens by 2025.

The initiative is part of Moderna's larger global public health strategy released March 7, which also includes a new program, mRNA Access, that offers global researchers use of the drugmaker's mRNA technology to explore new vaccines.

To learn more, click here.