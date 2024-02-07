Mercy hospital to move pharmacy, add oncology services

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is moving its Urbana (Ohio) Hospital's pharmacy from a small hallway space near the emergency department to its own space in 2024.

The new pharmacy will take the place of Mercy's McAuley Senior Living Center, which closed in summer 2022. Until it's completed, the hospital pharmacy will remain open in its current space.

The location will have the USP-compliant clean rooms required to bring oncology services to Urbana Hospital, according to a Feb. 5 news release shared with Becker's.

After the pharmacy moves later this year, it plans to include six infusion chairs, a private infusion suite and a medical oncology practice with four exam rooms.