Maryland governor shoots down funding for drug affordability board

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on May 7 vetoed state funding for the Prescription Drug Affordability Board, a panel created last year to set price ceilings for medications.

Mr. Hogan wrote in a letter to legislators that permanent funding for the board "would raise taxes and fees at a time when many are already out of work and financially struggling," adding that doing so would be "unconscionable" during the pandemic.

Supporters of the board argued that Mr. Hogan's veto is counteractive, as the board planned to lower drug costs and create more state funding through fees on drugmakers, insurers and pharmacy benefit managers.

Van Mitchell, the board's chair, told STAT that they are moving forward with initial plans because the state already appropriated $750,000 this year to begin action.

