Mark Cuban's company ships drugs to CHS

Community Health Systems' hospitals in Texas and Pennsylvania now stock epinephrine manufactured by Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co.

The deal is part of a partnership announced March 7, which connects Mark Cuban's drug manufacturing facility in Dallas to nine hospitals owned by Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

"This milestone marks the beginning of our effort to tackle the national shortage and ensure essential medications are accessible at fair prices," Cost Plus Drugs said in an April 18 post on X.

The nine hospitals also expect deliveries of norepinephrine. Both medications are manufactured in specialized vial sizes, which were designed for hospital use. This summer, the 20,000-square-foot manufacturing plant will begin producing four chemotherapies in short supply: vinblastine, cisplatin, methotrexate and dacarbazine.

CHS is currently the only health system to partner with Cost Plus Drugs.