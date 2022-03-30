Mark Cuban's pharmacy adds 50+ drugs, rolls out social media community

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban's generic drug company, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., added more than 50 low-cost medications to its product list March 28.

The newly added medications include topical creams, antihistamines, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, muscle relaxers and antipsychotic drugs. The company now offers 140 low-cost versions of common generic drugs, according to its website.

On March 30, Mr. Cuban also unveiled a new Twitter community designed to advance the conversation on high drug prices.

"We just created the Cost Plus Drugs Community, where everyone can discuss drug pricing, what we are doing to change it, and you can offer your suggestions and ideas on what can be done," Mr. Cuban said in a March 30 tweet.