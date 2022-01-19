Mark Cuban's drug company launches online pharmacy

Mark Cuban's generic drug company launched an online pharmacy Jan. 19.

Mr. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur and star of ABC's "Shark Tank," established his drug company, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., in January 2021. The company is designed to produce low-cost versions of high-cost generic drugs and aims to "provide radical transparency in how we price our drugs."

In October, the company said it was launching its own pharmacy benefit manager.

Because the company does not partner with third-party PBMs in order to process insurance claims, the online pharmacy does not accept insurance. However, its cost-saving model means patients are often offered prices lower than what most health plans' deductible and copay requirements would total, the release said.