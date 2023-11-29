Mark Cuban drug company taps mail-order pharmacy

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. is teaming up with PharmcoRx, a pharmacy services business, to expand its pharmacy affiliate network.

Hundreds of pharmacies across the U.S. are offering the Team Cuban Card, which offers discounts on some medications, and PharmcoRx's mail-order pharmacy is the latest to join the fray.

PharmcoRx Pharmacy is a subsidiary of Progressive Care, and the company owns four retail pharmacies in Florida alongside its same-day medication delivery service, according to a Progressive Care news release.