Manchester University grants early graduation to 65 pharmacy students

Manchester University in Fort Wayne, Ind., is graduating 65 pharmacy students early so they can join the workforce and help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, WPTA, an ABC affiliate, reported.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order this month allowing pharmacy students who have completed their required coursework to join the workforce and apply for a temporary license with the Professional Licensing Agency.

The university will grant the 65 pharmacy students degrees on May 1, WPTA reported.

The students can then work with a temporary license while completing the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination and Multistate Pharmacy Jurisprudence Examination to get permanent licenses.

