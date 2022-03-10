Iowa pharmacy board sanctions 3 Walgreens for hiring practice violations

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined three Walgreens stores in central Iowa for regulatory violations related to hiring practices, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported March 9.

The board issued a $1,500 fine to the location at 12753 University Ave. in Clive for operating for 12 days last spring without a designated pharmacist in charge. Once a pharmacist in charge was hired, the store failed to complete an inventory of controlled substances.

The Walgreens at 3030 University Ave. in Des Moines was fined $1,500 for employing an unlicensed person in October to assist a pharmacist with technical work. The individual was not set to become a registered pharmacy technician until the following month. The location was also accused of dispensing an antidepressant to a patient without providing required patient counseling.

The board also issued a $750 fine to the Walgreens at 3140 SE 14th St. in Des Moines for hiring two pharmacy technician trainees in February 2021. The employees were not registered with the board until the following July.