Indiana system opens $40M pharmacy hub

Indiana University Health, based in Indianapolis, recently unveiled its $40 million, 70,000-square-foot shared services pharmacy facility, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The pharmacy hub, which opened July 18, is the "first consolidated and integrated health system pharmacy in Indiana and opens after two years of planning and construction," the 16-hospital system said. It's part of IU Health's distribution center in Plainfield, Ind.

It features a specialty pharmacy with automated central fill and shipping operations for home delivery, a compounding and repackaging center, and a pharmacy warehouse. The consolidated pharmacy will help IU Health buy, compound and repackage essential medications to help alleviate drug shortages.