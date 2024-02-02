In 4 months, NYC Health + Hospitals mails 230 abortion kits

In October, NYC Health + Hospitals became the first public health system in the U.S. to launch telehealth abortion access, which includes medication abortion for eligible patients.

As of Feb. 2, the system has recorded 870 virtual visits, mailed more than 230 abortion kits and referred 360 patients for in-person care, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The average wait time for virtual visits in its ExpressCare service is less than five minutes, and nearly 3 in 4 patients are people of color.

"The telehealth abortion service by NYC Health + Hospitals is based in and for New York City," the news release said. "Patients must attest to being in New York City at the time of the call and must attest that they will be in New York City when they take the medication."

Medication abortion, a two-pill regimen approved in 2000, is only mailed to New York City addresses and is available for patients who are up to 10 weeks into their pregnancy. The daily service connects patients seeking abortion care with a New York state-licensed healthcare professional through video or phone for an assessment, counseling and access to medication, if eligible.