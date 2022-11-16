Humira biosimilars earn spot on OptumRx's formulary

OptrumRx, UnitedHealth's pharmacy benefit manager, will keep AbbVie's best-selling rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira on its formulary in 2023 alongside three competing biosimilar versions set to debut next year, Bloomberg reported Nov. 15.

Heather Cianfrocco, CEO of Optum Rx, disclosed the decision at the HLTH conference held Nov. 15 in Las Vegas. OptumRx is the nation's third largest PBM and the first to disclose how it will handle new competition for Humira.

The PBM said it will not prefer one version of the drug over another in its formulary.

Humira has generated nearly $200 billion in sales for AbbVie. The company's stock rose 1.7 percent upon news of OptumRx's decision.