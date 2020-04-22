Head of US agency leading COVID-19 vaccine development steps down

Rick Bright, PhD, head of the HHS agency at the center of the government's coronavirus pandemic response, resigned April 21, as first reported by STAT.

Dr. Bright, one of the country's leading vaccine development experts, was director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which has led federal efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

BARDA is expected to play an even larger role in the pandemic response since Congress more than tripled its budget in the most recent stimulus package, according to STAT.

Dr. Bright, who became director in 2016, will move to a narrower role at the National Institutes of Health, where he will work on diagnostics, an NIH spokesperson told STAT.

Gary Disbrow, former deputy director of BARDA, will become acting director, an HHS spokesperson confirmed to STAT.

The reason for Dr. Bright's resignation is unknown.

