Half of US adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Half of U.S. adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of May 25, according to CDC data.

President Joe Biden set a goal of getting 70 percent of adults to get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. At least nine states have hit that threshold as of May 25, CNBC reported.

COVID-19 infections and deaths have fallen to lows the U.S. hasn't seen in almost a year, according to CNBC.

Fifty percent of people in the U.S. ages 18 and older have been fully vaccinated, and 61.6 percent of that age group have had at least one dose.

Additionally, 46.8 percent of people ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and nearly 74 percent of people ages 65 and up are fully vaccinated. Of the total U.S. population, 39.5 percent of people are fully vaccinated.