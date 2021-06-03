Hackensack Meridian hospital opens pharmacy

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge (N.J.) opened a new pharmacy June 3, allowing the hospital's patients to fill their prescriptions before they leave the building.

The pharmacy fills prescriptions for patients being discharged from all areas of the hospital, and it is also available to hospital employees and their immediate family members.

"The Hackensack Meridian Health Pharmacy at Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge is another example of meeting the needs of the growing communities we are privileged to serve,"

William DiStanislao, the hospital's interim president and vice president of operations, said in a news release. "We are staffed by highly experienced and skilled pharmacists, technicians and support staff, filling both inpatient and outpatient prescriptions."