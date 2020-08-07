Gates Foundation, world's largest vaccine maker to make low-cost COVID-19 vaccine

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has partnered with the Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine maker in the world, to produce 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be sold at less than $3 each to middle- and lower-income countries, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Gates Foundation said it would back the Serum Institute, as well as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, an organization created to improve access to new vaccines for children in low-income countries, to speed the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine doses for developing countries once one is proven safe and effective.

The Serum Institute produces 1.5 billion doses of vaccines per year, the largest in the world by volume, according to the Journal.

"Researchers are making good progress on developing safe and effective vaccines for COVID-19. But making sure everyone has access to them, as soon as possible, will require tremendous manufacturing capacity and a global distribution network," Mr. Gates said.

Read the full article here.

