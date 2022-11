As 17 states report high or very high flu activity, the number of prescriptions for a common flu drug have nearly doubled in the past week, according to GoodRx data.

At the end of October, fill rates for Tamiflu were at 0.33 percent, and in the week since, that has jumped to 0.59 percent.

Six drugmakers have reported they're short on Tamiflu's generic, oseltamivir, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' drug shortage website.