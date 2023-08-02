FDA outlines plan to boost supply of ADHD, binge-eating drugs

The FDA and Drug Enforcement Administration are calling on stakeholders throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain to do all they can to boost available quantities of stimulant medications for the treatment of ADHD, binge-eating and narcolepsy, according to an Aug. 1 joint statement.

The shortage of these medications began in fall 2022 and though issues have somewhat been resolved related to the supply since, the overall supply chain is still reeling from the disruption, the joint letter explains.

Through research, the two agencies determined that "Based on DEA's internal analysis of inventory, manufacturing, and sales data submitted by manufacturers of amphetamine products, manufacturers only sold approximately 70 percent of their allotted quota for the year [in 2022], and there were approximately 1 billion more doses that they could have produced but did not make or ship," the statement reads. "Data for 2023 so far show a similar trend."

As a result, the agencies have asked drug manufacturers to confirm they will increase their production efforts to meet the allotted amount and any manufacturer who does not intend to do so is being asked to voluntarily give up their remaining 2023 quota, so the DEA can redistribute it among other manufacturers to increase supply of these drugs for patients in need.