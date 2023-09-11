FDA OKs updated boosters

The FDA approved Pfizer's and Moderna's XBB.1.5-targeted COVID-19 boosters Sept. 11, a day before a CDC panel is poised to discuss a recommendation.

Two more regulatory steps are required before a vaccine is cleared for the public — the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will review data and vote on vaccine recommendations, and the CDC director gives the last stamp of approval.

Last year, the updated vaccine boosters were bivalent, or focused equally on the original strain and BA.4 and BA.5. The new shots are monovalent because they exclusively aim at XBB.1.5. Approval for the bivalent vaccines is now nullified, the FDA said.

The agency approved Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines for people 12 and older, and it gave the new boosters emergency use authorization for those aged between 6 months and 11 years.