FDA forum seeks new uses for existing drugs to treat COVID-19

The FDA has launched what it calls the CURE Drug Repurposing Collaboratory, an online forum for exchanging clinical practice data to identify potential new uses for existing drugs to treat COVID-19.

The FDA created the program in collaboration with the Critical Path Institute and National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, a part of the National Institutes of Health. The program will use data collected via the CURE ID platform to determine whether existing drugs demonstrate the ability to treat COVID-19.

The CURE ID platform is a website where clinicians can report novel uses of existing drugs to treat infectious diseases. It makes it easier for clinicians to report real-world experiences in treating COVID-19 patients who are unable to enroll in a clinical trial, according to the FDA.

The CURE Drug Repurposing Collaboratory is particularly interested in capturing data from diverse populations, including pediatric and pregnant women, according to the program's website.

The program is urging physicians and other providers to submit data regarding potential COVID-19 treatments to the CURE ID platform.

More articles on pharmacy:

Cheap steroid in shortage after being posited as potential COVID-19 treatment

Bayer to pay more than $10B to settle weedkiller cancer lawsuits

Nevada pharmacy board employees get 50% retirement match, elicit concerns of overcompensation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.