FDA expands use of Pfizer vaccine, OKs boosters for kids 12-15

The FDA authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shots for 12- to 15-year-olds Jan. 3.

The agency also shortened the length of time between the completion of a primary vaccination series and receiving a Pfizer booster dose from six months to five months for everyone 12 and older, and authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised children 5 to 11, such as solid organ transplant recipients.

"Based on the FDA’s assessment of currently available data, a booster dose of the currently authorized vaccines may help provide better protection against both the delta and omicron variants," said Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. "In particular, the omicron variant appears to be slightly more resistant to the antibody levels produced in response to the primary series doses from the current vaccines."

The decision comes as new daily cases nationwide are averaging more than 300,000 for the first time in the pandemic, according to data from The New York Times. The daily average for new cases on Jan. 2 was more than 405,000, a 204 percent increase over the last two weeks. Hospitalizations have grown at a slower rate, increasing about 35 percent to more than 93,000 as of Jan. 2.

Nearly 66 percent of Americans 5 and older had been fully vaccinated as of Dec. 30. Meanwhile, about 36 percent of adults 18 and older had received their booster, CDC data shows.