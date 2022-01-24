FDA authorizes remdesivir as outpatient COVID-19 treatment

The FDA on Jan. 21 expanded its emergency use authorization for remdesivir to include the drug's use in nonhospitalized patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who have a high risk of their case becoming severe. 

Prior to the agency's announcement via news release, the intravenous treatment had been limited to hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Remdesivir reduced hospitalizations in COVID-19 patients at high risk for severe progression of the disease, according to data published in December in the New England Journal of Medicine.

 

