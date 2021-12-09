FDA authorizes Pfizer booster for 16- and 17-year-olds

The FDA has given Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots emergency use authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds.

"Vaccination and getting a booster when eligible, along with other preventive measures like masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective methods for fighting COVID-19," Janet Woodcock, MD, acting commissioner of the FDA, said in a Dec. 9 news release. "With both the delta and omicron variants continuing to spread, vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19."

Pfizer requested Nov. 30 that the FDA authorize the booster of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds. The FDA's decision followed the release of new data suggesting boosters might play a critical role protecting against the omicron variant.

The FDA authorization is expected to be reviewed and endorsed by Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the CDC, as soon as Dec. 9. If approved, 16- and 17-year-olds who received the initial two shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be able to get a booster six months after the second dose.

As of Dec. 9, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not authorized for anyone younger than 18.

More research is required before a decision is made about boosters for younger children, according to scientists.