FDA approves Eli Lilly's ulcerative colitis drug

Drugmaker Eli Lilly announced Oct. 26 that Omvoh, its ulcerative colitis medication, has received approval from the FDA.

The drug is now the only available treatment for the condition that specifically targets inflammation.

A randomized phase 3 trial of the drug revealed that after 12 weeks of treatment, 65% of patients achieved clinical response and 24% achieved clinical remission. Other side effects from the condition including rectal bleeding and frequency of excrement improved after week three for many patients.

"Omvoh addresses key symptoms that matter most to patients and represents our patient-centric approach to treatment innovation," said Patrik Jonsson, Lilly's executive vice president and chief customer officer. "Omvoh's approval is a significant moment for Lilly's growing Immunology portfolio."