Eli Lilly obesity drug hits pharmacy shelves

Zepbound, a newly approved obesity drug from Eli Lilly, hit the market Dec. 5.

Zepbound is a weekly injection for chronic weight management. The medication is available in six doses through prescriptions that can be filled by retail or mail-order pharmacies, Eli Lilly said in a Dec. 5 news release.

The drug shares a main ingredient, tirzepatide, with Eli Lilly's type 2 diabetes treatment Mounjaro, which has been widely prescribed off-label for weight loss.

On Nov. 8, the FDA approved Zepbound for obese or overweight adults who have at least one weight-related condition, such as high blood pressure or Type 2 diabetes. The drug is intended to be used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.



Learn more about Zepbound here.